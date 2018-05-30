With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin's Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport

PARIS, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Because each trip allows travelers to savor rich, culinary experiences, Areas and Paris Aéroport are convinced that gastronomy has a major role to play in airports. Areas, the global concession catering brand of Elior Group, has thus renewed its collaboration with master chef Guy Martin to offer travelers passing through Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle Airport a trendy "bistronomic" table which blends traditional French bistro cooking with gourmet cuisine at The French Taste restaurant.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8302951-french-taste-guy-martin-paris-aeroport/

The French Taste is the brainchild of Paris Aéroport, Areas and Guy Martin; a trio who share a passion for good food and l'art de vivre à la française. Under the aegis of Paris Aéroport, whose aim is to increase the number of master French chefs at Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle and make the airport a showcase for French gastronomy, Areas came up in 2015 with the idea for the I Love Paris restaurant by Chef Guy Martin, the owner of the Grand Véfour. On the back of its success, Areas, Paris Aéroport and Guy Martin decided to take up a new challenge: The French Taste, a neo-classical brasserie.

Behind the concept of The French Taste lies a new goal: to offer travelers waiting to board a culinary experience worthy of the most renowned Paris restaurants, with traditional French gastronomic dishes prepared from seasonal products, cooked in a creative way and served in a convivial, refined setting.

With The French Taste, the challenge for Guy Martin was to create the element of surprise, while remaining loyal to his values of excellence in order to satisfy the connoisseurs and the curious customers. The master chef has clearly succeeded in taking up the challenge in an extremely creative way, while paying close attention to achieving a perfect balance between the different flavors and product origins. His menu, highlighting local produce and tradition, is nevertheless surprising since it also bears the stamp of Guy Martin's own inventive cuisine.

The French Taste has designed the ideal solution to satisfy all specific demands and needs. Travelers who are pressed for time can opt for the Express Menu designed so that they can savor up to two dishes in less than 30 minutes.

To design the decor, architect Charles Zana drew his inspiration from the Palais-Royal to create a welcoming, albeit sophisticated, setting.

A global brand of Elior Group, Areas is one of the global leaders in the travel catering and retail industry.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/650125/Elior_Group_Logo.jpg )



Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8302951-french-taste-guy-martin-paris-aeroport/

