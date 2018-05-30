Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, May 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu announces that Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), have chosen it as a 2018 "Competitive IT Strategy Company." The designation of "Competitive IT Strategy Company" is given to those companies that work to strategically use IT to improve medium- to long-term corporate value. They are selected from among companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in each industry category. Fujitsu has this year been selected from the "Electric Appliances" category due to a high evaluation of its initiatives, including efforts toward digital co-creation, transformations in the ways people work, moving legacy systems to the cloud, and delivering data-driven management. As industry structures and business models are changing with unprecedented speed due to the rapid development of ICT, Fujitsu will continue to execute a competitive IT strategy that leads to greater corporate value and enhanced competitiveness, from a perspective of medium- to long-term management. In addition, by reflecting the results of internal implementations and experience into its solutions and services, Fujitsu is contributing to competitive IT strategies for its customers as a digital innovation partner.Efforts toward Competitive IT Strategy1. Digital co-creationFujitsu provides connected services that deliver digital co-creation to elicit innovation, working with partners and customers to co-create value for business and society by fusing business know-how with digital technology. Through a cycle of connecting all kinds of people and things, collecting data, analyzing it, transforming it into value, and optimally managing it, Fujitsu learns from data, and delivers better customer experiences and business outcomes using the intelligence gained from that process.2. Transforming the ways people workDue to factors such as the advance of globalization and changes in workforce composition, there has been a need for flexible ways of working that focus on empowering diverse human resources. In order to continue to support digital transformations, there is demand for improved productivity and growth on the part of each employee, and for ways of working that support the shift to digital. In response to these environmental changes, Fujitsu has been working to transform the ways people work by bringing together ICT and facilities, systems and rules, and transformations in awareness, promoting a shift to diverse and flexible ways of working that enable all employees to maximize their creativity and capabilities.3. Moving legacy systems to the cloud and delivering data-driven managementManagement processes and IT are becoming ever more integrated. This has led to a need for data-driven management through the deployment of the latest digital technology, so as to create new corporate value. In order to deliver real-time analysis of big data using technologies such as AI, and to realize the Fujitsu Management Dashboard as a strategy and tactic in business, the Fujitsu Group has continued shifting its legacy systems to the cloud (the internal implementation of Fujitsu Cloud Service K5), building a competitive IT strategy by reducing the TCO of existing systems.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.