PharmaBoardroom Releases 'Healthcare and Life Sciences Review Canada' May 2018 Pharma Report

LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

iPharmaBoardroom today releases ts new 58-page pharma report, Healthcare & Life Sciences Review Canada May 2018.

Building on the January 2018 report on Canada, this new edition of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Review delves deep into the myriad developments currently underway in the Canadian pharmaceutical and related industries, investigating how the country is stepping out of the shadows of the USA and developing a truly global reputation.

Topics covered include healthcare reform - with innovative new pricing models on the table offering greater value for money and a move towards outcome-based drug assessment ensuring that Canadian patients can access the safest and most effective innovative medicines. Additionally, there is a definite move towards greater regulatory harmonization across Canada's ten provinces and three territories.

Furthermore, this report unpicks the niches within the pharmaceutical value chain in which Canada is making a name for itself. These include, but are not limited to, the clinical trials and contract research space, biotech, genomics and medical device manufacturing. Most eye-catchingly, Canada is forging ahead in new areas such as cannabinoid-based treatments - a topic covered in depth in their special feature on medical cannabis.

The picture is not completely rosy across the board - generics companies for example are finding life difficult against this new backdrop - but overall the Canadian healthcare and life sciences industries appear to be finally coming of age.

Interviews

The report features in-depth interviews with:

Richard Lajoie , Valeant

, Valeant David Goodman , Pharmascience

, Pharmascience Jonathan Ross Goodman , Knight Therapeutics

, Knight Therapeutics Frederic Fasano , Servier

, Servier Brian Lewis , MEDEC

, MEDEC David Main , Aquinox

Quotes

"Over the 2015-2016 period, we have witnessed the overall value of the Canadian pharmaceutical market rise by 3.5 percent to USD 22.6 billion."

-Rami El-Cheikh, PwC

"There is a strong misperception that Canadians are paying too much for their drugs and this has been driven by recent price controversies, especially those in the US, but the reality of the price-listing agreement (PLA) model used within the public healthcare system in Canada is that the list prices are not the actual prices paid, which are a lot lower."

-Chirfi Guindo, Merck (MSD)

"All the building blocks for a robust life sciences sector are here: an innovation mindset, great science and scientists, world class universities and research, entrepreneurs and a growing investment community. What is there not to like?"

-Mark Smithyes, Labtician Thea

"It is not every day that you get to participate in building an entire industry. In [the medical cannabis] space, nothing is set in stone yet; everything is new and has to be developed. Times are exiting and being part of it is thoroughly thrilling!"

-Greg Engel, Organigram

Click here to register and download the report.