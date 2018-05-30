sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, May 30

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares from Treasury

The Company announces that it has issued 500,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were held in Treasury at a price of 275 pence per ordinary share on 30 May 2018.

Following the issue of the ordinary shares from Treasury, the Company's issued share capital comprises 270,644,480, of which 5,195,000 shares are held in Treasury, Therefore the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 265,449,480.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837 320

30 May 2018


