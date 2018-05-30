Utility-scale PV is part of the state-run company's new strategy to raise renewable power production. Lietuvos Energija wants 3 GW of renewable assets in Lithuania and abroad by 2030Lithuanian state-owned electricity and gas provider Lietuvos Energija has unveiled its Strategy of Lietuvos Energija LE 2030, a plan to increase renewable energy power production and pursue international development in neighbouring countries. Under its new strategy, the utility will invest in renewables projects in Lithuania and abroad, improve and modernize its power generation assets, and contribute to the Baltic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...