Kromek Group announced on Wednesday that it has won a new five-year contract with an existing medical sector customer worth £1.2m. Under the terms of the contract, the-AIM traded radiation detection technology company will supply its cadmium zinc telluride-based (CZT) detector modules for incorporation in the customer's products, with a view to enhancing their tumour locating capabilities. Chief executive Arnab Basu said: "I am pleased to receive this long-term contract from our existing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...