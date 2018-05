ZPG's sale of Hometrack Australia cleared a major regulatory hurdle on Wednesday. The FTSE 250 company said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission had confirmed that it would not intervene in the sale of Hometrack Australia to REA Group, making the transaction unconditional. "Completion of the sale is expected to take place in the coming days," ZPG's board said in its short statement. ...

