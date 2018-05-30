Phoenix Group said on Wednesday that it has launched a £950m capital raising to help fund its acquisition of Standard Life Aberdeen's insurance arm. The company said it will issue seven new shares at 518p each for every 15 existing shares. These will represent around 32% of the enlarged issued share capital. Phoenix announced back in February that it had agreed to buy Standard Life's insurance business for a total consideration of £2.9bn. Chief executive Clive Bannister said at the time: "This ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...