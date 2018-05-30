AstraZeneca and its global biologics research and development arm MedImmune announced top-line results from TERRANOVA, the second of two pivotal Phase III trials for Fasenra (benralizumab) in patients with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), on Wednesday. The FTSE 100 pharmaceutical giant said the trial did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically-significant reduction of exacerbations. That news followed the announcement earlier this month that the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...