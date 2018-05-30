B&M European Value Retail said it made a good start to the year as the discount retailer posted a 25% increase in annual profit. Pre-tax profit for the 53 weeks to the end of March rose to £229.3m from £182.9m as revenue increased 22.4% to £2.98bn. Excluding the extra week in 2017-18, profit rose 23.6% to £226.1m. Revenue at UK B&M-branded stores open a year or more rose 4.7% last year with particularly strong sales in the first three quarters. It said the fourth quarter was disappointing ...

