Television Broadcasting Services Market to be Worth US$ 755.7 Bn by 2026: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global television broadcasting services market was valued at US$ 395.5Bn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2026, reaching US$755.7 Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the television broadcasting services market in 2016. This is primarily due to strong adoption of television broadcasting services such as cable television, satellite television, and IPTV across the region.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Increasing demand for high definition content and advertisement as a growing source of revenue are driving the global television broadcasting services market

Increasing demand for high definition content and advertisement as a growing source of revenue are the major factors which are expected to fuel the growth of the television broadcasting services market across the globe. The television industry has shifted from provider-driven to consumer-driven. Moreover, emergence of quality standards along with the technological advancements in manufacturing of devices are contributing significantly in meeting rising consumer expectations. Demand for high-quality OTT televisions, such as HBO Go and others are increasing as consumers prefer to have high standard quality videos and content. According to Ericsson Mobility Report 2017, ownership of HD TVs has increased from around 75% in 2012 to almost 85% in 2017. Apart from this, companies are focusing on enhancing revenue through advertisements. Television serves as the most prominent source to reach a large audience and potential customers. Thus, adoption of television platforms by companies to improve their business operations is growing significantly due to its wide reach and increasing number of channels. This in turn is expected to drive the television broadcasting services market during the forecast period.

Request a Brochure for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13574

Television Broadcasting Services Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for television broadcasting services is segmented on the basis of delivery platform, broadcaster type, revenue model, and geographic regions. On the basis of delivery platform, the market is segmented into digital terrestrial broadcast, satellite broadcast, cable television broadcasting, internet protocol television (IPTV), and over-the-top television (OTT). In 2017, the cable television broadcasting services segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue of the global television broadcasting services market. Furthermore, demand for satellite television broadcasting service is also expected to gain major market share throughout the forecast period. On the basis of broadcaster type, the global television broadcasting services market is segmented into public and commercial. In 2017, public broadcasting segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Television broadcasting service providers are generating more revenue from the public sector. However, commercial broadcasting services segment is estimated to expand at a substantial rate over the forecast period. Furthermore, based on revenue model, the global television broadcasting services market is categorized into subscription and advertisement. Among them, the subscription segment is expected to grow at a significant rate. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by rising adoption of pay TV subscription and on-demand television services, which is consequently expected to fuel the growth of the subscription market during the forecast period. Advertisement segment is expected to have moderate growth during the forecast period. This is the result of digitization. Revenue from user subscription is expected to witness uptake during the forecast period.

Request a PDF Sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13574

Based on geography, the global television broadcasting services market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market for television broadcasting services in North America is expected to hold its dominant position throughout the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific and Europe are also expected to contribute significant market share during the forecast period.

Browse Press Release athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/television-broadcasting-market.htm

Global Television Broadcasting Services Market: Competitive Dynamics

Players in the television broadcasting services market are partnering with other technology companies in order to expand their market presence. Apart from partnerships, vendors are also improving their services in terms of content quality and converging the content of production and distribution in order to gain market share globally.

The global television broadcasting services market includes different players such as A&E Television Networks, LLC, AT & T, Inc., British Broadcasting Corporation, CANAL+ GROUP, CBS Interactive, Channel Four Television Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc., 21st Century Fox, Comcast Corporation, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Heartland Media, LLC, RTL Group, Time Warner, Inc., Tivo Corporation, and Viacom International, Inc.

Download Report TOC athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/13574

The television broadcasting services market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Television Broadcasting Services Market

By Delivery Platform

Digital Terrestrial Broadcast

Satellite Broadcast

Cable Television Broadcasting Services

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

Over-the-top Television (OTT)

By Broadcaster Type

Public

Commercial

By Revenue Model

Subscription Pay-per View On-demand

Advertisement Digital Interactive Broadcasting



In addition, the report provides analysis of the television broadcasting services market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

& (MEA) South America Brazil Rest of South America



Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Transport Stream Switching Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025 :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/transport-stream-switching-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/transport-stream-switching-market.html Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market (Device - Satellite Television, Cable Television, Mobile TV, and Radio) - Europe and Middle East & Africa Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/emea-free-to-air-service-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.techyounme.com/