Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of
Financial Reports
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report
2018-05-30 / 11:01
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Interim report Q1
German:
https://www.immofinanz.com/de/downloadcenter/finanzbericht-fuer-das-1-quarta
l-2018/ID13597 English:
https://www.immofinanz.com/en/downloadcenter/financial-report-on-the-first-q
uarter-2018/ID13597
2018-05-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
End of News DGAP News Service
690833 2018-05-30
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresMay 30, 2018 05:01 ET (09:01 GMT)
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of
Financial Reports
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report
2018-05-30 / 11:01
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Interim report Q1
German:
https://www.immofinanz.com/de/downloadcenter/finanzbericht-fuer-das-1-quarta
l-2018/ID13597 English:
https://www.immofinanz.com/en/downloadcenter/financial-report-on-the-first-q
uarter-2018/ID13597
2018-05-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
End of News DGAP News Service
690833 2018-05-30
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresMay 30, 2018 05:01 ET (09:01 GMT)