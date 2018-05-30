Akastor ASA: Akastor completes investment of USD 75.0 million in Odfjell Drilling Ltd

Fornebu, May 30, 2018: Reference is made to the stock exchange release dated April 27, 2018 regarding Akastor's investment in Odfjell Drilling Ltd. Following the approval of issuance of the preference shares and warrants at the Special General Meeting of Odfjell Drilling Ltd, the closing of the transaction took place today according to the terms and conditions described in the release.

For more information, please contact:

Leif Borge

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +47 917 86 291

E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire

