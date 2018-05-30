

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) announced that its wholly-owned US subsidiary, West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp., has launched Methylergonovine Maleate Tablets, USP, 0.2mg, the generic equivalent to Methergine. Methylergonovine Maleate Tablets are a semi-synthetic ergot alkaloid used for the prevention and control of postpartum hemorrhage.



West-Ward has partnered with Granules Pharmaceuticals to launch Methylergonovine Maleate Tablets. Hikma has the exclusive rights to distribute and market Granules' Methylergonovine Maleate Tablets in the US market.



