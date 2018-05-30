

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Checkout the few notable companies that are scheduled to release their quarterly financial results on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.



ADI Sees Continued Momentum Across Its Industrial Applications



Analog Devices Inc.'s (ADI) strength in aerospace & defense sector, and industrial automation business are likely to propel its second-quarter results. The company is set to release its Q2 results today, with analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter.



* Sees Q2 revenue in the range of $1.43 bln - $1.51 bln * Expects Q2 OpEx of $430 mln - $440 mln * Projects Q2 EPS, excl. items, of $1.30 - $1.44. * Expects Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.87 - $1.01.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenue - $1.15 bln * GAAP net income - $93.6 mln * GAAP EPS - $0.27 * Non-GAAP EPS - $1.03.



**



Strategic Initiatives Likely To Boost DKS' Q1 Results



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) to report earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $1.88 for the first quarter, which is scheduled to be released before the bell today.



The sporting goods retailer continues to evaluate and adjust its business model, and is taking actions to reduce expense structure in order to fund and develop its longer-term strategic initiatives.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* GAAP net income - $58.2 mln * GAAP EPS - $0.52 * Non-GAAP net income - $60.3 mln * Non-GAAP EPS - $0.54 * Net sales - $1.8 bln.



Edward Stack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'In 2018, we expect stronger product innovation from select key partners and the continued expansion of our private brands to result in less margin pressure than previously expected. We see meaningful opportunity to drive improvements across our business and will make significant investments that will continue to position DICK'S Sporting Goods as the leader in our industry.'



FY18 Outlook



* Expects FY18 EPS of about $2.80 - $3.00; Consensus - $2.93. * Expects same store sales of about flat to low single-digit decline versus 0.3% decrease in 2017. * Expects to open about 19 new DICK'S Sporting Goods stores in 2018.



**



Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein Brands Likely To Boost PVH's Q1 Results



PVH Corp. (PVH) intends to post its first-quarter financial results today after the bell.



What's In Store For Q1?



* Expects Q1 GAAP EPS to be $2.13 - $2.18 * Sees non-GAAP EPS of $2.20 - $2.25; Consensus - $2.25/Shr. * Sees Q1 revenue to increase about 15%; Consensus - 14.80%. * Expects Tommy Hilfiger revenue to rise 19%. * Expects Calvin Klein revenue to increase 17%.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* GAAP net income - $70.4 mln * GAAP EPS - $0.89 * Non-GAAP net income - $130.2 mln * Non-GAAP EPS - $1.65 * Total revenue - $2.0 bln



FY Guidance



* Sees FY GAAP EPS of $8.76 - $8.86 * Expects non-GAAP EPS of $9.00 - $9.10; Consensus - $9.13/Shr. * Expects revenue to increase about 7%; Consensus - 7.30%.



**



Portfolio Expansion May Drive KORS' Q4 Results



Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. (KORS) is scheduled to release its Q4 results before the bell today. The company continues to capitalize on the fashion active trend incorporating newness into its best-selling Allie and Billie active styles.



* Sees Q4 total revenue of $1.11 bln - $1.13 bln; Consensus - $1.15 bln. * Expects Q4 EPS of $0.50 - $0.55; Consensus - $0.60/Shr.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Total revenue - $1.06 bln * Net loss - $26.8 mln * Loss per share - $0.17. * Net income, excl. charges - $118.0 mln * EPS, excl. charges - $0.73.



FY18 Outlook



* Expects FY total revenue to be about $4.66 bln; Consensus - $4.69 bln. * Projects FY EPS of $4.40 - $4.45; Consensus - $4.49/Shr.



***



