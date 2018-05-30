

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate decreased in April, figures from Destatis revealed Wednesday.



The jobless rate dropped to adjusted 3.4 percent in April from 3.5 percent in March. In the same period of last year, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased around 20,000 from the previous month to 1.47 million.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate held steady at 3.5 percent in April.



The number of persons in employment rose by 138,000 or 0.3 percent on month due to the spring upturn. After seasonal adjustment, employment increased by 35,000 or 0.1 percent from March.



