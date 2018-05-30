

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks extended losses from the previous session on Wednesday as investors continued to fret over Italian politics and the country's future in the European Union.



Weak GDP and consumer spending figures also weighed on markets. France's consumer spending dropped 1.5 percent month-over-month in April, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in March, official data showed. Economists had expected the same 0.2 percent increase for the month.



Separately, second estimate from the statistical office showed that France's economy expanded at a slower than initially estimated pace in the first quarter.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 0.7 percent expansion registered a quarter.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 40 points or 0.73 percent at 5,398 in opening deals after declining 1.3 percent on Tuesday.



Vivendi shares slumped 4 percent after its pay-television channel lost its three-decade hold on the broadcasting rights to French soccer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX