

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks steadied on Wednesday after sharp losses in the previous session triggered by concerns over Italian politics and the country's future in the European Union.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 9 points or 0.12 percent at 7,641 in late opening deals after closing 1.3 percent lower on Tuesday.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares fell over 1 percent after Ewen Stevenson resigned from his role as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director to take up an opportunity elsewhere.



Fresnillo rose half a percent. The producer of silver and gold said it would back its guidance for the full year in the AGM to be held at noon.



