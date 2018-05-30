Following strategic directive by company's new CEO, dunnhumby grows its global client base over 25 percent in just one year

dunnhumby today disclosed the momentum it has gained as it formally executed on a strategy to provide greater access to customer data science. By broadening its market reach to include smaller businesses and other consumer-facing businesses in increasingly competitive, data-driven industries, dunnhumby grew its global client base over 25 percent in just one year. The company also announced progress in building out its customer data science platform an integrated suite of software, technology, and services that will further extend its market reach in the coming year to clients, partners, and other third parties.

A New CEO's Strategic Directive

The company's growth strategies were set by CEO Guillaume Bacuvier who joined dunnhumby last Spring after serving as Vice President of Advertising Solutions for Google in Europe.

"In prior work in related markets, I learned two things," said Bacuvier. "First, the market for innovative data solutions is far bigger than the Fortune 1000, which we also serve. This is particularly true of retail -- the world's toughest industry -- but the reality is that customer data savvy and competence is a requirement for any consumer-facing business today. By 'democratizing customer data science' -- that is, making it accessible to companies of all sizes, from many different industries -- we have a proven recipe for growth. Second, by opening up our platform to a multitude of other parties, we have an opportunity to grow the addressable market for customer data science at an exponential scale."

Growth in Customer Base and Executive Leadership

Over the last 12 months, dunnhumby has increased its customer base over 25 percent across industries and regions, including American supercenter chain Meijer and Associated Wholesale Grocersthe largest cooperative food wholesaler in the United States; Chilean retail group SMU; and Thailand's Cigma Insurance as well as the country's fifth largest bank, Bank of Ayudhya, and Russia's second largest food retailer, X5 Retail Group, among many others around the world. To respond to the growing demand, dunnhumby has expanded its global footprint, now with 50 offices in more than 30 countries and more than 2,000 employees. Currently, 25 percent of employees are data scientists, supporting the demand to provide a comprehensive customer data science platform to keep up with the world's appetite for always-on, 24-7 ubiquitous commerce. The company is increasing staff by 25 percent to support acceleration and demand, including adding more data scientists.

The company has also hired four new members to its Leadership team to help shape strategy and continue growth: Gianluca Carrera, Chief Solutions Officer; David Jack, Chief Technology and Product Officer; Mike Pittman, Chief Information Security Officer; and Denise Sefton, Chief People Officer. David Parry has also joined as Global Head of Marketing. To lead industry strategy and growth, dunnhumby has hired Tom Block, Global Head of Retail Pharmacy and will soon announce the Global Managing Director of Connect Media, dunnhumby's multi-channel media business. In addition, dunnhumby has made a number of other regional and sector appointments.

Company's platform vision

An integrated set of consulting, software, and technology solutions, the dunnhumby customer data science platform is designed to empower businesses through a broad range of capabilities including data strategy, customer engagement, pricing and promotion, omni-channel media, category optimisation, and customer knowledge. Just last week, dunnhumby bolstered its platform by acquiring Aptaris Software, a leading enterprise marketing and promotions software company. The acquisition is the culmination of a strategic partnership that provided retailers with the only end-to-end promotions management platform on the market. Additionally, several partnerships, including one with JDA Software Group, Inc., have increased dunnhumby's ability to anticipate client needs and expectations. dunnhumby will continue to broaden its platform both organically and with investments through its capital arm, dunnhumby Ventures.

"Over the last year, dunnhumby has made huge strides toward our goal to become the world's leading customer data science company," said Bacuvier. "This includes progress on the platform front and on the people front as well. Now, more than ever, it's essential for businesses to become customer-data savvy, and we are thrilled to be helping our clients and partners around the globe to realize the opportunities."

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First. Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers.

With deep heritage and expertise in retail one of the world's most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,000 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley's, L'Oreal and Monoprix. Learn more at www.dunnhumby.com.

