Appian Corporation: Appian Helps University of Wollongong Streamline the International Student Journey

RESTON, Va. and SYDNEY, Australia, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), a leading Low-Code (https://www.appian.com/platform/low-code/?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=low-code) and Business Process Management (https://www.appian.com/platform/bpm-suite/?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=low-code) platform provider, today announced the University of Wollongong (UOW) has selected Appian to automate and digitise the application journey for its international students.

UOW's new International On-line Student Mobility Application helps streamline application processes for international students wanting to study abroad, undertake an exchange or take part in the Visiting Research Program. It also provides onshore students the opportunity to study with a partner University overseas. UOW upgraded from manual paper-based process to Appian's low-code development platform in the cloud. This allowed UOW to rapidly switch to online application submission and processing all within one app.

"The application process is the first interaction international students have with the University," said Fiona Rankin, CIO at the University of Wollongong. "It was important to us that during this first interaction we were presenting ourselves as modern and efficient, by making the application process completely online and as simple and fast as possible. With the support of Appian, we are now able to offer inbound international students one simple online platform in which they can quickly apply for and fully manage their study abroad or exchange program."

Within UOW's International On-line Student Mobility Application, inbound international students can complete online applications, submit course preferences, view student transcripts, receive notifications of actions such as faculty approvals, add new subjects, keep track of their study plan, and manage fees, payments and grants.

For UOW, the app has significantly enhanced the international student application process for its own staff too. Staff can now manage applications end-to-end online, which has streamlined and increased the speed in which they can accept and process applications.

"Appian is focused on helping Australian organisations, including a number of universities, to deliver on their digital transformation goals," said Karen Astley, Vice President Asia-Pacific, Appian. "Universities operate in an increasingly competitive global market and they must remain agile and adaptable to change. We empower customers like UOW to streamline their operations, maximise their resources and perform faster and more efficient than ever before."

UOW is an international institution, with campuses in Dubai and Hong Kong and links to educational institutions around the world. The University has formal agreements with more than 150 overseas institutions in the areas of research collaboration, student and staff exchange, study abroad and off-shore program delivery. Over 12,000 study abroad and exchange students have come from other universities to study at UOW.

For more information on Appian, click here (http://www.appian.com/bpm-software/platform-as-a-service/).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, the results obtained by customers using the Appian low-code software development platform, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. Those forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to Appian's ability to meet its customers' needs by scaling its business sufficiently quickly, continuing to innovate and provide a useful platform, and providing satisfactory deployment services, and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and subsequent reports that Appian has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian's management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

About Appian

Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com (http://www.appian.com/).

For Information Contact:

Nicole Greggs

Director of Media Relations

+1 703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com (mailto:nicole.greggs@appian.com)