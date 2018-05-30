SeeThruEquity Issues Update on Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INNV) with a Target Price of $0.70

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2018 / SeeThruEquity, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on smallcap and microcap public companies, today announced it has issued an update on Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: INNV) with a Target Price of $0.70.

The report is available here: May 2018 Update Note.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: INNV, 'Innovus') is a fast-growing commercial stage pharmaceutical company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter (OTC) medicine and consumer care products to improve men and women's health, respiratory disease and vitality. Led by CEO Dr. Bassam Damaj, Innovus is based in San Diego, CA and has demonstrated robust growth in its product offerings and annual revenues since we initiated coverage on the company in September 2014, with revenues growing from approximately $1.0mn in 2014 to $8.8mn in 2017 and guidance for more than $18mn in revenues in 2018.

Investment Highlights

Innovus reported record 1Q18 results on May 14, 2018, during which the company continued to generate strong top line growth from solid execution in its proprietary Beyond Human™ sales and marketing platform. Highlights include:

1Q18 INNV revenues increased by 108.7% in to reach $4.5mn, above the company's guidance of $4.3mn- $4.4mn and up 108.7% versus 1Q17 revenues of $2.2mn.

Sequentially, revenues grew by an impressive 91.0% from $2.4mn in 4Q17, with growth stemming from the company's core products led by UriVarx®, which contributed $2.1mn to revenues in 1Q18 versus $0.5m in 2017.

Notably, 1Q18 revenue alone nearly matched full year 2016 revenues of $4.8mn, demonstrating the growth achieved by the company in a short time period.

INNV now markets 29 products in the US and 12 products in multiple countries through international commercial distribution partners. During the quarter the company entered into license distribution agreements with Acerus Pharmaceuticals for UriVarx® in Canada and Lavasta Pharma for marketing ProstaGorx® in the Middle East and Africa.

Gross margins in 1Q18 remained healthy, expanding to 81% versus 80% in the year ago period and 79% in FY2017.

Net loss for 1Q18 was ($1.8mn), or ($0.01) per share, narrowing from a loss of ($2.5mn) or ($0.02) per share in 1Q17.

Innovus reported an improved balance sheet, ending 1Q18 with cash on hand of $4.9mn. During 1Q18, Innovus raised net cash proceeds of $2.8mn from the exercise of warrants, as well as net cash proceeds of $1.9mn from the issuance of notes payable. Innovus used $0.7mn of cash in operating activities during 1Q18, and ended the quarter with shareholders' equity of $2.7mn. Management has stated that it is targeting cash flow breakeven by the end of calendar 2018.

Maintain target of $0.70 for Innovus

Our price target is unchanged at this time. We recently increased the price target for INNV following the launch of FlutiCare® and the progress made by the company growing its top line since from an expanding portfolio of products sold inmultiple channels including its Beyond Human network.

