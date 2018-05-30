OPTEC International, Inc.: OPTEC International Signs Definitive Exclusive Licencing Agreement to Begin Selling Optec Fuel Maximizer

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2018 / OPTEC International, Inc., (OTC PINK: OPTI) a company specializing in the distribution and acquisition of green technologies, today announced that it has signed a definitive licensing agreement for the exclusive right to market and sell the OPTEC™ Fuel Maximizer Product line throughout the world, excluding North America and will begin taking orders immediately.

The licensing agreement, which is binding for ten-years with an option to renew at the expiration, outlines an ongoing exclusive distribution relationship between OPTEC International and the manufacturer of the OPTEC™ Fuel Maximizer product line. The company will utilize its e-commerce and direct sales distribution channels to sell the product throughout the world to the automotive and fuel generation markets.

'This agreement marks a significant milestone for OPTEC International as we focus on revenue generation through sales of the Fuel Maximizer across the world' said Peter Sollenne, CEO of OPTEC International. 'Now, we can finally say that we are the exclusive seller of this revolutionary product outside of the U.S. and Canada.'

Sollenne continued, 'We plan to work with the manufacturer on a future deal that will encompass North America but have plenty of market share to capture in the automotive and power generation markets in the remainder of the world.'

The OPTEC™ Fuel Maximizer is a proprietary "plug-and-play" technology designed for use in modern, computer-controlled gasoline and diesel automobile and generator engines which eliminates or substantially reduces harmful emission gases while simultaneously increasing performance and optimizing fuel economy.

To learn more about OPTEC International, please visit www.optecintl.com.

About Optec International

OPTEC International, a subsidiary of Optimized Fuel Technologies, holds the international license for marketing and distribution of OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products outside of North America. The OPTEC Fuel Maximizer is a patented, powered by IONAIRTM technology solution. By improving the overall combustion process, it enables modern, combustion engines to substantially reduce unburned hydrocarbons and harmful emission while simultaneously increasing engine performance and fuel economy.

