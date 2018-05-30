

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Market Intelligence



Some key pieces of U.S. economic data are awaited today, amid Italy's political tensions and U.S. President Trump's sudden decision to push forward with Chinese import tariffs, just a few days after efforts to work towards a deal. Few Retail earnings are also on the cards.



Economics Intelligence



*The U.S. Commerce Department will release the second estimate of Q1 economic growth today. The initial GDP release reported that the economy grew at a 2.3% annualized rate. Consensus lingers between the second estimate remaining unchanged at 2.3% or an upward revision to 2.4% growth.



*The Federal Reserve will release the Beige Book prepared for the FOMC meeting in mid-June. Published 8 times a year, the Beige book is a collection of anecdotal information on current economic conditions in districts across the country and forms the basis of the economic discussion in a Fed meeting to be held in two weeks from now. The report may say that economic activity in the 12 districts continued to expand at a modest to moderate pace.



*Private payrolls data from ADP, awaited today may say that Jobs growth in the U.S private sector slowed to approximately 190k hires vs. 204k hires in the previous month. The hires have been exceeding 200k in the last 5 months in a row. If today's data matches expectations, it will buck this trend. The U.S. Labor department will release the official nonfarm Payrolls report on June 1, 2018.



Stocks Intelligence



Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) - Billionaire George Soros is betting against a few European companies, including the Domino's Pizza Group, after warning about a European Union existential crisis. Shares of U.S. counterpart Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) declined nearly 2% on the NYSE on May 29, closing trade at $245.8. Investors may want to watch and take advantage of the dips.



The tech race to reach a trillion dollar market cap makes Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) the must-watch stocks for the long haul. Tuesday, MSFT reached a market value of $753.03 billion to become the third most valued company in the world, surpassing Google parent Alphabet's $738.92 billion valuation. AAPL holds the top spot with a market cap of $923.56 billion, while AMZN ranks second with a market value of $782.61 billion.



Earnings Intelligence



1. Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO), engaged in design and production of factory-built housing products, posted better-than-expected quarterly results.



*Net income rose to $22.1 million or $2.4 per share vs. year-ago $10.9 million or $1.19 per share.



*Revenue rose 22.5% to $242.5 million from $198 million last year.



*Both Top line and bottom line numbers surpassed analysts' estimates for EPS of $1.52 and revenues of $219.11 million.



CEO comments



Joseph Stegmayer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, 'Fiscal year 2019 begins with optimism about demand for housing as home ownership rates, currently at a low 64.2%, are reported to be trending higher. With housing prices and rental rates also on the rise, we believe systems-built housing will be an increasingly sought after option for affordable living.'



2. HP Inc. (HPQ)



*names Steve Fieler CFO, to succeed 32-year HP veteran Cathie Lesjak



*Returns more than $1 billion ($1,028 million) in buybacks and dividends to shareholders in Q2



*sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.49 to $0.52, vs. $0.49 consensus



*raises its annual earnings per share expectations to $1.97 to $2.02 from prior $1.90 to $2.00. Analysts are modeling EPS of $1.98



*Expects to generate free cash flow of at least $3.7 billion for FY18



***



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX