AIM-listed minerals company Keras Resources confirmed on Wednesday that Calidus Resources, in which it holds a 35.8% equity interest, has kicked off a resource definition programme at its Warrawoona gold project in Western Australia. Calidus' drilling programme, primarily targeted at increasing the site's existing gold resource base of 712,000 ounces to in excess of one million ounces, will include reconnaissance drilling to verify new targets that lie adjacent to the existing resource. An ...

