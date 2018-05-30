Business aviation services firm Gama Aviation announced on Wednesday that it has appointed David Strickland as chief financial officer, effective 1 September, after an "extensive search process". The AIM-traded company said that Strickland, who was chief financial officer services company Addison Lee Group during its international expansion, has financial and international operational experience from previous roles in the transport and service sector. This includes roles at Serco Plc, Avis ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...