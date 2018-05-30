As from June 4, 2018, unit rights (UR) issued by Netmore Group AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 15, 2018. Instrumen Unit Rights, Netmore Group AB t: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) UR gives right to subscribe for one (1) Unit in Netmore Group AB at SEK 1,05. Each Unit consists of one (1) B-share and one (1) equity right of series TO 4 B (TO 4B) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short NETM UR B name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round 1 lot: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0011310218 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook 155744 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO / 8 Segment /No: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick size MiFID II tick size table / 230 Table / No: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As from June 4, 2018, Paid Subscription Units (BTU) issued by Netmore Group AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Units (BTU) in Netmore Group AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) BTU contains one (1) share of series B, and one (1) equity right of series 4 B (TO4 B) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NETM BTU B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011310226 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155745 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment First North STO / 8 /No: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table MiFID II tick size table / 230 / No: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46-8-503 000 50.