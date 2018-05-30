Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2018) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Vikas Ranjan to its team of advisors. Mr. Ranjan is an entrepreneurial-minded management professional with an MBA from McGill University. Vikas currently serves as President, is a co-founder and sits on the Board of Directors for Gravitas Financial Inc., a Toronto-based investment holding and merchant banking firm.

Before co-founding Gravitas Financial, he was the Co-founder of Ubika Research, an investment research and capital market services firm. He was also the Co-founder of SmallCapPower.com, a leading online portal for small cap investments. His previous experience includes various management positions with companies such as TAL Global Asset Management and the Bank of Montreal.

Vikas has over 22 years of experience in diverse areas of finance, capital markets, investments, entrepreneurship and management consulting. He is well versed with financial markets, having analyzed and invested in numerous companies from within diverse industries, sectors and markets. His global expertise ranges internationally, encompassing emerging economy know-how relevant to FANDOM SPORTS, such as the Indian landscape.

"I am very pleased to join the advisory board of FANDOM SPORTS. The landscape for mobile-first, digital content platforms, focused on avid sports fans, is very promising. This company is at the forefront of building cutting edge mobile and digital solutions to enable fan engagement. It stands to benefit immensely from the recent favourable legal changes in the U.S.A., one of the largest markets for digital sports content and micro sports betting. The Company has assembled a marquee team led by a seasoned industry professional, Henri Holm. This is potentially a great inflection point for this industry in general and FANDOM SPORTS is well poised to take advantage of the opportunity", commented Mr. Ranjan.

In conjunction with this appointment, the Company has granted an aggregate of 1,000,000 incentive share purchase options of the Company to various consultants of FANDOM SPORTS exercisable $0.125 for a period of five (5) years.

Additionally, the Company would like to thank Adrian Crook for his tenure on the Board of Directors. As of June 1, 2018 Mr. Crook will no longer be able to remain on the Board due to potential product conflicts. FANDOM SPORTS would like to acknowledge his pivotal role in the initial phases of the Company's development.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Pick A Fight. Talk Trash. Get Rewarded."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company's core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

Download the app and bring your crew. Talking trash is better with friends. The more you invite, the more in-app virtual currency FANCOINS you can earn.

