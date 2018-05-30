Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 29-May-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 748.98p

INCLUDING current year revenue 767.53p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 736.92p

INCLUDING current year revenue 755.47p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 29-May-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 532.85p

INCLUDING current year revenue 536.94p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 29-May-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 404.34p

INCLUDING current year revenue 413.28p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 400.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue 409.11p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 29-May-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 322.88p

INCLUDING current year revenue 330.39p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 29-May-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2013.08p

INCLUDING current year revenue 2030.46p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1961.96p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1979.34p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 29-May-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 324.44p

INCLUDING current year revenue 331.30p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 29-May-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 206.03p

INCLUDING current year revenue 205.63p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 29-May-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 189.17p

INCLUDING current year revenue 188.15p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 29-May-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.21p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.46p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 29-May-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 142.80p

INCLUDING current year revenue 143.05p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596