Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.05.2018 | 12:22
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 30

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 29-May-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue748.98p
INCLUDING current year revenue767.53p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue736.92p
INCLUDING current year revenue755.47p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 29-May-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue532.85p
INCLUDING current year revenue536.94p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 29-May-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue404.34p
INCLUDING current year revenue413.28p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue400.16p
INCLUDING current year revenue409.11p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 29-May-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue322.88p
INCLUDING current year revenue330.39p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 29-May-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue2013.08p
INCLUDING current year revenue2030.46p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1961.96p
INCLUDING current year revenue1979.34p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 29-May-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue324.44p
INCLUDING current year revenue331.30p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 29-May-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue206.03p
INCLUDING current year revenue205.63p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 29-May-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue189.17p
INCLUDING current year revenue188.15p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 29-May-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.21p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.46p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 29-May-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue142.80p
INCLUDING current year revenue143.05p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

© 2018 PR Newswire