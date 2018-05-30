Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 30
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 29-May-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|748.98p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|767.53p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|736.92p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|755.47p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 29-May-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|532.85p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|536.94p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 29-May-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|404.34p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|413.28p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|400.16p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|409.11p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 29-May-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|322.88p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|330.39p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|---
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 29-May-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|2013.08p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|2030.46p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1961.96p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1979.34p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 29-May-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|324.44p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|331.30p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 29-May-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|206.03p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|205.63p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 29-May-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|189.17p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|188.15p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 29-May-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.21p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.46p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 29-May-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|142.80p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|143.05p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---