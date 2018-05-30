Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 29-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 404.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 413.28p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 400.16p INCLUDING current year revenue 409.11p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16