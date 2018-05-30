Announcement of intent to deploy solar will not supplant the importance of fossil fuels to Algerian economy, states Sonatrach chiefOrdinarily, the decision by Algerian government-owned Sonatrach to expand its use of solar would be welcomed by the global renewable energy sector, but the news is accompanied by a bullish statement about the primacy of fossil fuels, made by the head of the business. In an interview with the Oxford Business Group - publicized by Zawya.com - Sonatrach chief executive Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour says his petrochemicals group will join the growing number of fossil fuel companies ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...