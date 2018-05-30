New software tools to provide increased accessibility and added efficiencies for healthcare providers

Data presented at congress also showing healthcare providers are continuing to realize practice-management benefits in real-world application of SHARESOURCE

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), a global innovator in renal care, announced the availability of two program updates for its SHARESOURCE remote patient management platform to support greater accessibility and efficiencies in remotely viewing patient data. SHARESOURCE the only globally available two-way, telehealth system that helps healthcare providers manage home peritoneal dialysis (PD) patients has now helped manage more than 2 million treatments and is available in more than 30 countries with Baxter's leading automated PD (APD) systems.

The announcement was made at the 55th Congress of the European Renal Association and European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA), May 24-27, where new data was presented on practice management and early trends related to the use of SHARESOURCE to remotely manage patient care by healthcare professionals.

"We designed SHARESOURCE to help transform and simplify home renal care, so more patients can access and stay on PD longer with confidence and fewer complications," said Laura Angelini, general manager of Baxter's Renal Care business. "We are committed to both generating clinical evidence to support the best real-world use of the platform, and to making continual improvements to the platform to ensure optimum value for healthcare providers and patients."

SHARESOURCE extends healthcare providers' reach by allowing visibility to their home patients' adherence patterns, which may allow for earlier intervention. The telehealth platform is the only globally available two-way technology that allows healthcare professionals to remotely monitor and manage therapy from their clinic, which includes the ability to change a patient's prescription setting remotely.

Updates to the platform include the introduction of SHARESOURCE ADEQUEST, a new kinetic modeling software tool that directly integrates into the SHARESOURCE platform, offering increased accessibility and added efficiencies for healthcare providers. With an improved method for modeling regimens and an intuitive dashboard, nephrologists and nurses from any computer or tablet on a supported web browser can review, sort and store key patient data to:

Identify peritoneal membrane characteristics;

Calculate and predict key PD adequacy measures;

Create APD and continuous ambulatory PD (CAPD) prescriptions that best suit therapeutic goals and a patient's lifestyle objectives.

SHARESOURCE'sclinical portal that healthcare professionals use to remotely manage care also has been enhanced for use with Baxter'sHOMECHOICE CLARIA APD system. The latest version provides ultrafiltration (UF) data clarity and reporting efficiencies:

HCPs have more comprehensive insight into patients' UF, including initial drain UF and manual exchange UF, which are methodically packaged to easily interpret results;

Reporting is more user-friendly and inclusive, with better organized, pre-formatted reports available with one click of a button.

Baxter also supported several key data presentations on the value of SHARESOURCE in real-world applications and the resulting practice management trends evolving from its broad adoption and use around the world. The remote patient management data presentation highlights include:

SHARESOURCE is featured on Baxter's latest APD cyclers, AMIA in the United States and Canada, KAGUYA in Japan and HOMECHOICE CLARIA in more than 25 countries globally.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For Prescription Only. For safe and proper use of the devices mentioned herein, refer to the complete instructions in the Operator's Manual.

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning AMIA, HOMECHOICE CLARIA, KAGUYA APD systems and the SHARESOURCE remote patient management platform, including potential benefits associated with their use (including the potential earlier detection of peritonitis). The statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements; actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; product quality, breaches or failures of the company's information technology systems, including by cyberattack; manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues; changes in law and regulations; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

