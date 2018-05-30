Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 29-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2013.08p INCLUDING current year revenue 2030.46p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1961.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 1979.34p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563