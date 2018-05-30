Ford Honors Caresoft Global at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

DEARBORN, Michigan, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Caresoft Global honored by Ford Motor Company with a Smart Pillar World Excellence Award



Ford's World Excellence Awards recognize companies that exceed expectations to achieve the highest levels of excellence in quality, delivery, value and innovation



Suppliers like Caresoft Global are key to Ford's success as it works to become the world's most trusted mobility company

Caresoft Global was recognized as a top-performing global supplier for Ford Motor Company at the 20th annual Ford World Excellence Awards. Only 88 companies were selected as finalists from thousands of Ford suppliers globally.

Caresoft Global was presented with a Smart Pillar - World Excellence Award by Ford Motor Company's Joe Hinrichs, executive vice president and president, global operations, and Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president, product development and purchasing.

"We are grateful to Ford Motor Company, a global icon in the automotive industry, for recognizing us as a top supplier in the Smart Brand Pillar of Technology and Innovation. Ford was the first automaker that implemented our new technology that has revolutionized the benchmarking process relative to design engineering and vehicle architecture," said Mathew Vachaparampil, CEO of Caresoft Global. "This honor also comes with a lot of responsibility as we must continue these high standards of innovation, delivery, quality and corporate governance."

"Our World Excellence awards recognize the outstanding achievements of Ford Motor Company's top-performing suppliers around the world," said Hau Thai-Tang. "Suppliers like Caresoft Global are key to Ford's continued success as we work towards our goal of becoming world's most trusted mobility company."

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in a variety of categories, including:

Primary Brand Pillars - quality, green, safe and smart

Aligned Business Framework principles focused on quality, delivery, value and innovation

Lincoln Luxury

Supplier Diversity Development

About Caresoft Global

Caresoft Global is a technology driven engineering and software company working in the areas of Competitive Assessment, Engineering, Virtual and Augmented reality, Value Analysis and Value Engineering. Caresoft delivers value in R&D, product development, cost optimization and manufacturing. Caresoft Global has an extensive global presence with over 21 offices in 12 countries spread across North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Caresoft has over 1500 engineers and works with the leading Auto OEMs, Commercial Vehicle and Off-highway equipment manufacturers.

Please visit:http://www.caresoftglobal.com

For media: media@caresoftglobal.com

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visithttp://www.corporate.ford.com.



