Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with Intellect

CINCINNATI, Ohio, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena Ltd, announced a strategic agreement with Fifth Third Bank, a U.S. regional banking corporation headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jeff Siekman, Senior Vice President and Director of Payment Products for Fifth Third says, "We believe this collaboration with iGTB on future digital projects will help us deepen our relationship with existing customers and acquire new ones. We are committed to embracing technology at Fifth Third and we look forward to bringing new capabilities for our clients."

Manish Maakan, CEO, Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) says, "This represents a big milestone for iGTB and our expansion of a customer footprint in the US. We have invested many millions of dollars each quarter in R&D into the banking space and having contracted for 10 digital transformation activities this calendar year worldwide, we are now expanding our footprint and contextual banking into the US with this partnership."

About Intellect Design Arena Ltd:

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a specialist in applying true digital technologies, is the world's first full spectrum Banking and Insurance technology products company, across Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Central Banking, Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), Risk, Treasury and Markets (iRTM), and Insurance (Intellect SEEC). With over 25 years of deep domain expertise, Intellect is the brand that progressive financial institutions rely on for digital transformation initiatives.

Intellect pioneered Design Thinking for cutting-edge products and solutions for Banking and Insurance, with design being the company's key differentiator in enabling digital transformation. FT8012, the world's first design centre for Financial Technology, reflects Intellect's commitment to continuous and impactful innovation to address the growing need for digital transformation. Intellect generates annual revenues of more than USD 169 million, serving more than 240 customers through offices in 40+ countries and with a diverse workforce of more than 4,000 solution architects, domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs around the world. For further information on the organization and its solutions, please visit intellectdesign.com. For information on the solutions for global transaction banking, please visit www.igtb.com .

For Media related information, please contact:

Nachu Nagappan

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Mob: +91-89396-19676

Email: nachu.nagappan@intellectdesign.com



For Investor related information, please contact:

Praveen Malik

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Mob: +91-89397-82837

Email: praveen.malik@intellectdesign.com

