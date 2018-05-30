

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LaSalle Investment Management, Wednesday said it agreed to acquire the Real Estate Multi-Manager business of Aviva Investors, and full ownership of the management of the Encore+ fund. LaSalle is a wholly-owned and operationally independent subsidiary of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)



Commenting on the acquisition JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich said, 'The Aviva Real Estate Multi-Manager business provides an ideal fit with LaSalle existing capabilities and the Encore+ fund also has an outstanding track record.'



