Nutrition Society of China and Russia Jointly Promote Dairy Industry Development

MOSCOW, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, China-Russia Nutrition Forum was successfully held in Moscow, taking "World Digestive Health Day" as the theme. The forum was jointly held by Chinese Nutrition Society (CNS), the Federal Research Centre of Nutrition, Biotechnology and Food Safety, Russia (FRC) and in corporation with Mengniu Danone Joint Venture. This is the first time China and Russia have an official exchange on nutrition issues, reaching consensus in the importance of consumer education of active probiotic diary drinks. Based on their academic interaction, CNS and FRC signed a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation. They have a common goal to jointly enhance collaboration in the field of nutrition and health and boost talent sourcing in dairy technology. To achieve this, they will facilitate bilateral trade processes and dairy industry development by providing guidance and support for laws and regulations for seamless trade in dairy products in both countries.

As the society's overall consumption upgrades, health education matters more than material gains. Yang Yuexin, CNS Director commented, "Chinese people are having substandard daily intake of dairy, especially active probiotic drinks. To educate the public the health benefits of active probiotic is very important."

There is a similar situation in regard to active probiotic drinks in Russia. "The dietary structure of Europe is mainly made up of meat, egg and dairy. Russians have dairy consumption meeting guiding criterion, but low awareness of the function of active probiotic drinks which need to be greatly improved," expressed by Sheveleva Svetlana, Head of the Laboratory of Biosafety and Analysis of Nutrimicrobioman, the Federal Research Centre of Nutrition and Biotechnology, Doctor of Technical Sciences.

Under such condition, Mengniu, one of the leading Chinese brands, has promoted the international exchange and consumer education in dairy industry. Mengniu and Danone have joined hands in the field of fresh yogurt to focus on bringing in Danone's high-quality bacteria, making full use of global R&D capability, and benchmarking leading international production technology and quality management system. They aim at the future where Chinese consumers can enjoy quality products based on the principle of "same production line, same quality and same standard" with European and global counterparts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698404/Signing_ceremony_China_Russia.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698405/CNS_director_delivers_speech.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698406/Dr_Sheveleva_Svetlana_speak_at_the_event.jpg