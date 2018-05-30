MabPlex USA, a subsidiary of MabPlex International, LTD, is excited to announce the establishment of our new state of the art Process Development Center of Excellence located in La Jolla, CA with scale up capacity to 200L. Our new team of scientists offer world class expertise supporting Cell Line development, Upstream and Downstream Process Development, Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Development, Analytical Development and Formulation Development from the bench to commercialization. The combined expertise of MabPlex's expansive GMP manufacturing facility in Yantai, China with the new San Diego team will ease the transition from bench to clinic for all of MabPlex's global clients. This expansion will be led by the new CEO of MabPlex USA, Dr. Marie Zhu, who was most recently the former Head of Process Sciences and Manufacturing with Agensys/Astellas.

"We are excited to have assembled a world class team with firsthand experience of successfully developing biologics and ADCs from research to commercialization. Their capabilities will be an asset to our clients as they develop and advance world class therapeutics for patients globally," said Jianmin Fang, PhD, CEO of MabPlex International Ltd.

About MabPlex

MabPlex, founded in 2013, specializes in providing complete biologics development and manufacturing solutions to customers globally with our services from cell line development and process development to GMP manufacturing. Our technical expertise allows us to provide effective and high-quality solutions for monoclonal antibody and ADC therapeutics to the biopharmaceutical industry. With this, MabPlex delivers our commitment to our partners through our quality manufacturing, meeting their expectations.

