Goldman Sachs and PSP Investments lead funding round for market leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces.

Tradeshift, the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, today announced that it is raising $250 million in a Series E funding round led by Goldman Sachs and Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments). Additional participation comes from HSBC, H14, GP Bullhound, and Gray Swan, a new venture company established by Tradeshift's founders. The new round of financing brings Tradeshift's total funding to more than $400 million. Company valuation is now at $1.1 billion.

The new investors join existing backers, including HSBC, American Express Ventures, CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund, Notion Capital, Santander InnoVentures, and others. Mikkel Hippe Brun, Tradeshift's GM of China and Co-Founder, will join Tradeshift's Board of Directors.

"Given the rapid increase in B2B online transactions, online marketplaces are no longer just for consumers. Tradeshift has established itself as a leader in supply chain commerce by enabling corporations around the globe to take greater control of their supply chains," said Darren Cohen, Global Head of Principal Strategic Investments at Goldman Sachs.

Vinay Mendonca, Global Head of Product and Propositions, Global Trade Receivables Finance at HSBC said, "Modernising trade and supply chain solutions is a strategic priority for HSBC. We are investing heavily to enable simpler, better and faster experiences for clients. Our partnership with Tradeshift allows us to provide fully digitised and automated working capital propositions across the entire supply chain ecosystem, supported by the breadth and depth of our global network. We are really excited to offer our clients a full range of integrated propositions across the financing and payments spectrum."

"We are very happy with this validation of our vision," said Tradeshift CEO and Co-Founder Christian Lanng. "We have always believed that the future of supply chains is 100 percent digital and that connecting trade is just the first step to a digitally connected economy. This investment will enable us to continue our rapid growth and consolidate our leadership position. We welcome Goldman Sachs and PSP Investments as our newest investors and look forward to their valuable contributions as we enter our next growth phase."

Tradeshift enables supply chain payments and marketplaces for more than 1.5 million businesses globally, including large enterprise brands such as Air France-KLM, DHL, Fujitsu, HSBC, Siemens, Societe Generale, Unilever, and Volvo. The company's ecosystem now enables alternatives for trade financing, spend and receivables management, lending and payments, and private marketplaces, unlocking the $9 trillion of capital trapped in online payments.

According to the November 2017 Forrester report, Vendor Landscape: B2B Business Networks, 2017 To 2018, Tradeshift is cited among companies that "cause other PO/invoice network vendors to change strategy."

The funding round will be used for core strategic initiatives, including continued global expansion of Tradeshift in Europe and Asia; growth of transacted volume and value across its platform; and strategic investments into emerging technologies, including blockchain and artificial intelligence via its Frontiers division, which was launched in January 2018.

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift drives supply chain innovation for the digitally connected economy. As the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, the company helps buyers and suppliers digitize all their trade transactions, collaborate on every process, and connect with any supply chain app. More than 1.5 million companies across 190 countries trust Tradeshift to process over half a trillion USD in transaction value, making it the largest global business network for buying and selling. Discover commerce for all at tradeshift.com.

