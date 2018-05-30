The nation's largest solar plant - of 54 MW - has achieved financial close and tenders for plants exceeding 100 MW are in the pipelineGerman company ib vogt - advised by Dutch concern Solarfields, and HSH Nordbank - has reached financial close on a €41 million ($47.6 million) debt facility for the PV plant. HSH Nordbank will provide non-recourse project financing for the 54 MW Solarpark Scaldia, in the municipalities of Borsele and Vlissingen, in Zeeland. In 2016 the project received its Stimulation of Sustainable Energy Production (SDE+) permit in the second competitive auction of that year. ...

