MetaHash, a leading blockchain-based digital asset exchange network and decentralized real-time application platform, today announced the public debut of its TraceChain protocol and MetaGate browser. The MetaHash network is designed to solve many of the issues currently plaguing the industry, including partial centralization, high fees and slow transaction speeds. Interested parties can now download the free browser to experience the first geographically distributed network capable of processing over 50,000 transactions per second, at no more than three seconds for approval. The network is available for trial on Windows, OS X and Unix, with iOS and Android to follow shortly.

Advertising technology trailblazers, Gleb Nikitin and Vladimir Bashkin joined forces with Anton Agranovsky, an entrepreneurial business and product development leader, to form MetaHash's founding team. With a common vision of blockchain interoperability as the future of the distributed web, the team developed MetaHash, a pioneering next-generation solution based on Blockchain 4.0, which allows networks to interact and integrate with each other. The MetaHash system is comprised of four components that form a single, synergistic entity:

TraceChain

An automatic self-learning signal routing protocol, TraceChain can process more than 50,000 transactions per second. It grows as more nodes with higher bandwidth are added to the network, forming its core and improving the reliability of additional DataChains needed for running applications.

MetaHashCoin (MHC)

#MHC is a digital asset that acts as means of payment in the network. #MHC provides consensus and regulates self-financing of network development. Digital assets in the form of tokens in the MetaHash network can be exchanged within the network, and also converted into tokens of other networks, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, and back.

MetaApps

The core code of MetaApps optimizes the location of application copies based on required resources and financial motivation of the owners of nodes connected to the network. Any developer can create and publish an application in MetaApps, while MetaHashCoin holders decide via open vote whether or not to approve updates or changes, reflecting the universal values of all network members.

MetaGate

MetaGate is a browser for decentralized applications that includes a multi-currency wallet. Via its open source interface, third-party developers can use MetaGate code to embed MetaApps and TraceChain/blockchain features into various applications and browsers.

Contrary to comparable networks, MetaHash is expertly designed to process record volumes of transactions with relatively inexpensive hardware, resulting in some of the industry's lowest per transaction commission rates. The trial period, expected to run through Q2 2018, leverages more than 200 temporary servers throughout the world, that will be replaced by token owner nodes once the network is fully functional.

About MetaHash

MetaHash is a blockchain-based digital asset exchange network and decentralized real-time application platform. The versatile network utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to synchronize cross-continental nodes to create an optimal map of the network, based on latency rates. The technology then redistributes the data accordingly, harnessing the full power of the entire network, enabling unprecedented processing speeds capable of five billion transactions per day, at no more than three seconds for approval of each transaction.

The platform, based on its unique TraceChain protocol, offers unparalleled speed, security and decentralization at the lowest price per transaction in the history of blockchain. Signaling the future of the distributed web, MetaHash is among the pioneers of blockchain interoperability, allowing networks to interact and integrate with each other.

