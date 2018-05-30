

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) presented Wednesday the details of its 'Roadmap 2020' strategy which will focus on three strategic areas: organic growth, targeted acquisitions, and investments in new technologies. The entire Executive Board will be responsible for implementing the strategy.



The goal is to strengthen and further expand Deutsche Börse's position as a leading European financial markets infrastructure provider with global growth ambitions.



It is targeting to grow structural net revenue by more than 5 per cent per year, with annual net profit projected to increase by between 10 and 15 per cent on average.



The target is also to reduce structural costs by around 100 million euros by the end of 2020, incurring one-off costs of about 200 million euros, most of which will be incurred in 2018. This will help create scope for investments in growth and technologies.



Further, the company targets technology investments of 270 million euros with several hundred new jobs in areas holding potential for the future.



As part of its investment in technologies, the company looks at four key technologies: blockchain, big data analyses, cloud computing, as well as robotics and artificial Intelligence.



Further, Deutsche Börse intends to preserve shareholders' participation in the company's performance through regular dividends amounting to between 40 and 60 per cent of consolidated net profit for the period.



