Digital media group Falcon Media House announced its intention to delist its ordinary shares from the Official List of the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Falcon has secured additional funding into its convertible loan note from existing shareholders as an interim measure but noted that additional liquidity would still be required. The firm claimed the stock market was not well-placed to value an early-stage company, leading it to seek the cancellation of its shares from 27 June. Following ...

