AIM-listed residential property developer Telford Homes reported record full-year revenue and profit on Wednesday amid strong demand. In the year to 31 March 2018, pre-tax profit increased 35% to £46m, exceeding analysts' expectations, with revenue rising to £316.2m from £291.9m. Telford said it was well placed to exceed £50m of total pre-tax profit for the year to the end of March 2019, representing a 100% cent increase over four years. The group said it completed and handed over 476 open ...

