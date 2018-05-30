SEMAFO Inc.: SEMAFO Reports Contractor Fatality at Mana

MONTREAL, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMAFO Inc. (TSX:SMF) (OMX:SMF) regrets to report that an employee of a local contractor passed away yesterday from injuries sustained during an accident at the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso. The accident occurred when the individual, who was driving a haul truck, unexpectedly lost control of the vehicle.
SEMAFO has been working in collaboration with the relevant local authorities and the contractor to determine the cause of the accident.
Management would like to express their sincere condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.
About SEMAFO
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite deposit of Siou, and is targeting production start-up of the Boungou Mine in the second quarter of 2018. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.
