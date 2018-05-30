New research from London-based management consultancy, Value Partnership reveals the top contributing factors that enable growing companies to scale faster and deliver sustained performance. Following an in-depth survey of nearly one hundred CEOs and senior leaders from a diverse range of organisations, Value Partnership has mapped what is required from the leadership on the stages of the business journey for any company looking to scale and grow. As the report says 'The truth is that what you are doing now will not deliver success on the next step of your journey.'

The report, titled 'Navigating your business journey to successfully scale and grow', revealed that, of those businesses surveyed:

Less than 35% of companies seeking to scale and grow feel confident in the ability of their leadership team to deliver

Over 55% of organisations do not believe their current culture will support their growth agenda

Over 65% of companies believe that their talent pipeline will not support their growth and scaling plans

Simon Court, Founder and CEO explains: 'Our hypothesis was simple: great leadership and a culture that serves the business are defining factors in the success of companies seeking to scale and grow rapidly and sustainably. Through our research with leaders we have subsequently highlighted the key areas that are critical to the successful growth of organisations on the typical stages of the business journey. This will enable business leaders to anticipate challenges and make decisions that will better prepare their business for a different future.'

The full report is available to download at: http://value-partnership.com/research/navigating-your-business-journey-to-successfully-scale-and-grow/

