FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The following notification is made under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Shelagh Anne Worby

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status A person closely associated with John Worby, a non-executive director of Fidessa group plc

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Fidessa group plc

b) LEI 213800691ANM6EZWOH75

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 10p Ordinary Shares

GB0007590234

b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc to her spouse, John Worby, a non-executive director of Fidessa group plc, for nil consideration

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume(s)

Nil 650

d) Aggregated information Aggregated Volume 650

Price

e) Date of the transaction 2018-05-29