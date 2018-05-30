

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales growth eased in April to the lowest level in thirteen months, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.



Retail sales climbed 3.1 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 6.5 percent increase in March.



Moreover, this was the slowest rate of growth since March 2017, when sales had risen 2.1 percent.



Turnover of retail trade in food products grew 2.1 percent annually in April and those of non-food products advanced by 3.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 1.3 percent from March, when it rebounded by 2.3 percent.



