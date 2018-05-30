APPSeCONNECT iPaaS Solution is now GDPR Ready

KOLKATA, India, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading iPaaS platform APPSeCONNECT announces its compliance to meet with the rigorous data privacy and security standard policies to enable customers to continue operations within EU and globally without interruption.

APPSeCONNECT, a leading iPaaS platform and a product by InSync Tech-Fin Solutions joins the new GDPR compliance effective since May 25. APPSeCONNECT from InSync surpasses the security needs mandated by GDPR for safeguarding personal information, and fulfils the privacy rights of their customers within the European Union (EU). Also, APPSeCONNECT platform uses clear and easy-to-understand documents to trace the trail of GDPR information, serving to enterprise purchasers across the world to make sure that they maintain GDPR compliance as they integrate systems and applications that store information from their customers.

GDPR mandates that organizations should follow strict rules for a way they collect, share, and shield personal information of citizens of the EU Union. The impact of this mandate reaches even beyond the EU since most international corporations settled outside of the EU collect or store knowledge for EU subject customers too. Connecting client data across multiple systems is crucial to orchestrate the best-of-the-breed applications and services, however, the efficient data-sharing and automation are complicated by the new GDPR necessities. As an instance, if a customer opts to delete personal data shared with an organization through one application, that company should make sure that the information is additionally removed from all the different integrated applications and systems that had access thereto. This approach to data helps businesses stay competitive and agile as new policies and compliance needs arise for better outcomes.

Notable areas of APPSeCONNECT's GDPR strategy:



Prior Consent via different modes of communication, including email

Data Identification and Assessment

Physical security measures, to guard against unauthorised access to systems

Cloud Platform Security

Data Lifecycle Security

Continuous Threat Detection

More focus on the controls offered on customers' personal data

Usage of Industry Standard 2048 - bit SSL V3 certificate

Transparent measures in place to keep customers' personal information secure

Two-factor authentication securing access to Product Dashboard

Code - Signing Certificate

Storage secured by role-based access control

Client-side encryption using AES 256 bit encryption

Restricted access to personally identifiable information (PII) strictly based on the personnel's job description

Strict confidentiality obligations for all InSync employees and partners

GDPR compliance is already an on-going priority task for organizations all over the world; almost all the business organizations are trying to formulate plans to address to it. With too many things to focus on and little time, InSync is proud to say that they have achieved full-compliance & are GDPR ready!

About APPSeCONNECT:

APPSeCONNECT is a next generation enterprise level integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). It's unique hybrid architecture supports all major business applications' integration processes - between cloud, SaaS and on-premises applications. It empowers businesses to automate their vital business processes, eliminating the need for any painful manual data exchange by enabling real time, bidirectional data exchange between them with a vision to streamline your business operations directly enhancing productivity and thus accelerating growth.

APPSeCONNECT is a product by InSync.

About InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.

InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd, also known as InSync, is an organization committed to the vision of transforming modern day businesses by equipping them with futuristic tools to make them more efficient and productive. With the addition to contributing in the iPaaS segment, InSync has earnestly helped hundreds of businesses across the globe and have benefitted the companies in their quest for unprecedented growth.

APPSeCONNECT is product by InSync. Explore the power of integration at http://www.appseconnect.com

