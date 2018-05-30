

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's unemployment rate decreased slightly in April, preliminary figures from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 7.4 percent in April from 7.5 percent in March, which was revised up from 7.4 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 9.2 percent.



There were 381,400 unemployed people in April, down from 386,000 in the previous month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 474,100.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, rose to 22.1 percent in April from 21.9 percent in March.



