Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced today that ICE's Interest Rate complex achieved record daily volume of 7.8 million futures and options contracts on May 29, 2018 surpassing the previous record of 6.2 million contracts set on May 6, 2010. Year to date volume in ICE's interest rate complex is up 13% and open interest is up 5% year over year.

The ICE Euribor futures contract also set a new record volume on May 29 of 4.2 million contracts. The previous volume record for Euribor futures was 3.2 million contracts set on March 9, 2017. In addition, trading across ICE's multi currency, multi benchmark short term interest rate futures (STIRs) franchise achieved a new volume record of 6.1 million contracts.

Trading in ICE's interest rate market has increased amid ongoing political uncertainty in Europe coupled with changes to central bank monetary policy. During periods of increased volatility, market participants turn to the most transparent and liquid markets in order to manage their exposure to economic and political risk.

On June 1, ICE plans to add Three Month SONIA futures to its interest rate complex to provide more choice to customers for alternative reference rates.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 and Fortune Future 50 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company raises more capital than any other exchange in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

